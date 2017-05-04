Truck Rollover Shuts Down Turnpike South In Broward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A truck rollover has forced the shutdown of Florida’s Turnpike in North Lauderdale.
A truck was left flipped over following a crash Thursday afternoon just as rush hour began.
The crash affected all lanes of southbound traffic near the Cypress Creek Toll Plaza, backing up traffic beyond Sample Road. Cars could be seen turning around on the highway in an attempt to exit.
Drivers are urged to find an alternate route as officials work to clear the road.