Diaz-Balart & Curbelo Voted ‘Yes’ To Replace Obamacare, Rest Of S. Fla. Reps Said ‘No’

May 4, 2017 11:40 PM
Filed Under: Carlos Curbelo, Florida Politics, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Mario Diaz-Balart, Obamacare

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Now that the House has passed the plan to repeal Obamacare, here is how members of South Florida’s congressional delegation voted Thursday afternoon.

Congressmen Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Curbelo both voted for the bill to replace Obamacare.

Neither had made their position known before Thursday’s vote.

All of the Democratic representatives and retiring Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen voted no on the bill.

CBS4 met up with her Thursday night in Miami Beach.

“This bill kicks 24 million people off their insurance. This bill discriminates against older Americans. This bill discriminates against people with pre-existing conditions,” she said. “It’s worse than Obamacare.”

