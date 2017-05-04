Man Sought For Series Of Robberies In Miami, Miami-Dade

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An armed man suspected in two early morning convenience store robberies in the Miami Gardens area may also have been busy in Miami.
Miami-Dade police said on the morning of April 26th, he hit a RaceWay gas station at 198th Street and NW 57th Avenue. He walked into the store around 4:30 a.m. and proceeded to brandish a gun at the two clerks as he demanded cash and cigarettes.
They handed over what he wanted and he ran off.
A week later he struck again.
Carlos Mejia was working the overnight shift at the 7-Eleven at 184th Street and NW 67th Avenue when he was robbed at gunpoint. He said a man walked in around 2:15 a.m., when to the cooler, grabbed a drink and brought it to the counter to pay for it.
Mejia rang up the transaction, but when he opened the register, the man pulled a gun and demanded the money. Mejia handed it over and the man ran out of the store.
In working these two robbery investigations, police learned that the same man may be responsible for four similar robberies in the City of Miami.