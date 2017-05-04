Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Library Shooting

May 4, 2017 11:23 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police have arrested the suspected gunman who opened fire inside the main library in downtown Miami.

Cellphone video inside the Miami-Dade Main Library shows the suspected gunman on the floor following a shooting on May 3, 2017. (Source: Hilario Pedragal)

Roderick Veazey, 64, was charged with the Attempted Murder of 63-year-old Carl Cooperstein. The two have known each other for more than 10 years, police wrote in an arrest report.

On Wednesday, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Veazey walked into the Main Library at 101 W. Flagler Street, confronted Cooperstein and allegedly shot at him.

Cooperstein wasn’t hit and ran for safety.

A uniformed Miami-Dade Police officer was in the building, engaged Veazey and shot him in the upper torso.

A wounded Veazey was placed into custody and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No one else was hurt. The library remained closed for the rest of the day and staff announced it open back up on Friday.

