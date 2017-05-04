Living Large: Tour Through Tommy Hilfiger’s Modern, Vibrant & Whimsical Beach Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger’s Golden Beach home can best be described as modern, vibrant and whimsical.

If you look through the spacious rooms, you can see why Los Angeles-based interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard called it “part art gallery, part 1960s-70s disco madness.”

Miami-based realtors to the stars known as the Jills gave CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo a tour.

“So it is a work of art, a showcase and a pop of color,” Petrillo said.

“The color is all over here. I think they were excited to be in Miami Beach and you know how vibrant our sun is, our sea and everything like that,” realtor Jill Hertzberg said. “And they created this and it looks like color is splashed everywhere. It makes you smile.”

Look around and there is one word that comes to mind: wow.

“It’s a wow, total wow. Its whimsical, it’s exciting. You walk around and it’s happy,” Jill Eber said.

The seven bedroom, eight bath home is filled with treasures at every corner – pieces by Andy Warhol, Basquiat, Keith Haring and more.

“Every room is important , it’s not like they just concentrated in one area. “ Hertzberg said.

“You have a disco ball in the bar. It’s from Capri. It’s a real disco ball. And like they say, everything is ‘shagadelic,’” said Eber.

Speaking of shagadelic, the Austin Powers inspired media room with crazy couches and a state-of-the-art sound system fits that description!

The dining room with a hidden storage area for serving and a metallic table top has a disco feel as well.

“I think I had this as a top at one time,” said Petrillo joking, pulling at the room’s metallic curtain.

Upstairs, passing the glass chandelier, where every piece was individually placed, is the master bedroom, which is all flash and fun.

“This is mind blowing,” said Petrillo, looking at the white and silver master bedroom which overlooks the ocean.

Inside, Tommy’s wife Dee’s closet, herself a handbag designer, is a fashionista’s paradise.

“We’re in Tommy’s closet… it has Tommy Hilfiger all over it,” said Petrillo, pulling out one of Hilfiger’s signature shirts.

The master bath is elegant and Zen with a stainless steel insert on the floor and a tranquil bath that looks out onto the Atlantic.

And speaking of outside, the pool has an infinity edge.

It’s South Florida living at its best, with 100 feet on the ocean complete with a full cabana house and a view that goes on as far as the eye can see.

So what’s the price for this masterpiece without the art and furniture? It’s for sale for 27.5 million.

For more info, visit www.thejills.com.