Realmuto Drives In 4 Runs, Marlins Beat Rays 10-6

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — J.T. Realmuto drove in four runs, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run sixth inning, and the Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6 on Wednesday night.

Stanton’s hit capped a stretch of seven consecutive hits, including Realmuto’s two-run single and an RBI single by Christian Yelich, off reliever Austin Pruitt (3-1) to start the sixth. Realmuto added a two-run triple during Miami’s three-run seventh, helping the Marlins to a 10-5 lead.

Marcell Ozuna hit a homer estimated at 468 feet for the Marlins, who had lost six of seven. Adam Conley (2-2) allowed five runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Tampa Bay got a solo homer from Daniel Robertson. Blake Snell struck out nine in five innings and allowed two runs and six hits. The left-hander has gone five innings or fewer in five straight starts, and nine of his last 10.

Rickie Weeks, who entered 0 for 13 with nine strikeouts with runners in scoring position, had an RBI double and Kevin Kiermaier, mired in an 1-for-38 slump, added a two-run single to put the Rays up 3-0 in the second.

Ozuna hit a drive off a banner hanging above the left-field upper deck in the fourth, and Adeiny Hechavarria tacked on an RBI double to get Miami within one. Ozuna has hit in all 20 games he has played against the Rays.

Robertson responded with a leadoff drive to center in the bottom half.

Miami’s Miguel Rojas had four hits, while Hechavarria picked up three. The pair combined for five runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Edinson Volquez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right thumb blister and RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans. Manager Don Mattingly expects Volquez to miss one start.

Rays: Evan Longoria went 0 for 4 with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly as the designated hitter after sitting out two games due to a sore left foot. Manager Kevin Cash hasn’t ruled out Longoria playing third base Thursday night. … Tampa Bay recalled Jose Alvarado from Double-A Montgomery to fill the left-handed reliever role vacated by the injured Xavier Cedeno (left forearm tightness).

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (1-2) will take the hill in the series finale Thursday night. He has struck out 29 and walked 12 over 26 innings this season.

Rays: RHP Matt Andriese (1-1), Thursday night’s starter, has allowed 21 homers over 90 2/3 innings since the 2016 All-Star break.

