Final Touch Ups Being Made Before Grand Opening Of Frost Museum Of Science

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With less than three days until the official opening, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is under a flurry of construction and last-minute touch ups.

There’s lots of excitement about what will be one of the most sophisticated science and technology museums in the nation.

The 25,000-square-foot facility is comprised of four buildings, combining a planetarium, an aquarium and science museum all on one campus, both inside and out.

“The last flurry of activity is always the hardest. People are pushing themselves and working around the clock, but I am really pleased with the progress. The exhibitions are looking great,” said Frost Museum President Frank Steslow.

First stop, the “Vista Level,” which is meant to show all of the ecosystems in Florida. It’s got a 500,000 gallon gulfstream aquarium that spans three levels.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo spotted devil rays and a sand shark swimming.

“We hope that folks takeaway from this experience a better understanding and passion for the environment, the sharks, the fish the birds – all of it,” said Andy Dehart, vice president of Animal Husbandry.

Inside, the “River of Grass” is an interactive experience that will bring out the child in all of us. It’s state-of-the-art light and sound technology where explorers go inside the Everglades, while baby alligators chase you, animals spot you and mosquitos trouble you.

In the “Seeing Exhibit,” among many things, real robots are programmed to see the subject and actually draw their face from memory, not from a picture.

You have entered another world in

The 250-seat, cutting-edge Planetarium transports visitors to another world. It features a 16 million color visual system, using six projectors and surround sound to create a 360 degree view for all guests.

Many of the exhibits are still being worked on, while others are completed but under wraps as a surprise for guests opening day.

“This is just the beginning. We are going to open many new exhibits in the coming weeks and continually bring in new things as well. This is just the start” said Steslow.

You can expect work to be done around the clock for the next few days as the Frost Museum gets ready for Saturday night’s gala and opening day Monday Morning.

