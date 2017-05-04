Memorial Day Weekend Is Design Time At The Fort Lauderdale Home Show

Whether you are preparing for a renovation or just doing some decorating, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show has it all! No need to DIY, there are 100’s of experts on hand to introduce the latest trends in home and commercial design. Meet the Cousins of HGTV, find inspiration in designer room vignettes, see a local artists’ showcase, attend lifestyle seminars and enjoy much more!

Here’s the Special Events Schedule:

HGTV Cousins, Anthony and John: Handsome and helpful, Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri will be speaking about preparing for a renovation. Ask questions, plus get an autograph!

2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28th and Monday (Memorial Day) May 29th.

Home Style 411: Selected through a submission process, four South Florida Interior Designers have been chosen to design a featured room vignette. The designers are available all weekend to offer home décor advice. Follow the red carpet to the Designer Rooms and meet: Viviana Galetto-Malave, Roberta Black, Francy C. Arria and Zita Zimmerman.

Become #AtHomewithArt: Launched in 2015, “At Home with Art” spotlights talented local artists. Broward non-profit organization ArtServe presents “Color My World” featuring work by: Lee Berlin, Dan Bondroff, Kevin Doyle, Ernesto Kunde, Ed King, Trudy Kubler, and Blima Efraim.

“Neighbors Pitching Neighbors”: Orchard Supply Hardware invites local artisans, makers and designers to pitch products for the potential to be showcased and sold across Florida Orchard stores. Submit ideas to Mary Arfeli: mary.arfeli@osh.com by May 12th.

“Storm-Sense”: NBC6 Meteorologist Steve MacLaughlin discusses hurricane preparedness — 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 27th.

Social Media Savvy: Improve your business marketing strategy with some social media marketing advice from Liza Gallardo-Walton — 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 27th.

Property Tax Saving Exemptions: Learn and seek advice from Marty Kiar, Broward County Property Appraiser — 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 28th.

How Does the Garden Grow? From water conservation to organic vegetable gardening, the Florida Master Gardeners of Broward County Parks and Recreation are offering seminars all weekend.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show will take place at the Broward County Convention Center from May 26-29 2017, Memorial Day Weekend. An Early Bird admission discount is offered online through May 25th. For more information, visit our website www.HomeShows.net #FLHomeShows @FLHomeShows.

