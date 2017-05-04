Former GOP Lawmaker Planning Run For Senate Seat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Former Sen. Alex Diaz de la Portilla is ready to get back in the game.
The Miami Republican has filed paperwork to run for a seat vacated by Miami Republican Frank Artiles.
Diaz de la Portilla opened a campaign account last Wednesday, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Artiles resigned last month amid a controversy about vulgar and racially charged remarks about other senators.
Also planning to run for the Senate District 40 seat is state Rep. Daisy Baez, D-Coral Gables.
A special election will be needed in the district.
Meanwhile, two Democrats have filed paperwork this week to run for Palm Beach County House seats in 2018. Boca Raton Democrat Ryan Anthony Rossi opened an account to try to succeed term-limited Rep. Bill Hager, R-Delray Beach, in House District 89, the Division of Elections website said. Also, Lake Worth Democrat Adriana Gonzalez opened an account to try to succeed term-limited Rep. Lori Berman, D-Lantana, in House District 90.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.