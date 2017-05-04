Ex-Cop Gets Prison For Stealing From Migrant Workers

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Miami-Dade police detective who stole money from two undocumented migrant workers has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Prosecutors say William Kostopoulos stopped two separate drivers in 2013 in order to steal from them. Prosecutors said the traffic stops violated the Constitution’s promise that protects citizens from unreasonable seizures of their property.
The 49-year-old former detective was also convicted of obstructing justice after prosecutors say he made misleading statements to prevent the communication of information about his crimes to federal law enforcement officers.
He was convicted in February and sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Marcia G. Cooke.
