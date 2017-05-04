Ex-Cop Gets Prison For Stealing From Migrant Workers

May 4, 2017 6:44 AM
Filed Under: Miami-Dade Police, Migrant

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Miami-Dade police detective who stole money from two undocumented migrant workers has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say William Kostopoulos stopped two separate drivers in 2013 in order to steal from them. Prosecutors said the traffic stops violated the Constitution’s promise that protects citizens from unreasonable seizures of their property.

The 49-year-old former detective was also convicted of obstructing justice after prosecutors say he made misleading statements to prevent the communication of information about his crimes to federal law enforcement officers.

He was convicted in February and sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Marcia G. Cooke.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch