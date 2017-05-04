Escaped Inmate Captured At SW Dade Gas Station

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An all-night manhunt for an escaped Miami-Dade inmate has come to an end.
Marv Hubbard was found Thursday morning sitting at a gas station on the corner of US1 and SW 200th Street in Cutler Bay.
Hubbard, 40, was doing a community work detail on Wednesday when he made a break for it.
Miami-Dade police said he was supposed to be wearing an inmate uniform but he somehow got a change of clothes and jumped a fence at Farmshare off SW 320th St and 141st Avenue.
At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, police released home surveillance pictures of Hubbard roaming a Homestead neighborhood. Authorities set up a perimeter from SW 312th Street to SW 328th Street and from SW 147th Avenue to SW 137 Avenue. Area residents were told to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.
Hubbard was in custody of the Dade Correctional Institution located in Florida City and was serving a 20-year prison sentence for burglary of an occupied home. He arrived at the facility in August 2007. He was first assigned to his community work assignment in August 2016.