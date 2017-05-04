1 Dead After Truck Ends Up In Lauderdale Lakes Canal

May 4, 2017 11:17 AM
LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — One person is dead after a car ended up in a canal in Lauderdale Lakes Thursday morning.

Deputies say the dive team pulled the body of an adult male from the water. That man has since died.

The vehicle ended up in the canal near 31st Avenue and NW 39th Street just before 10 a.m.

Chopper4 was over the scene where the car was fully underwater with divers, police and fire department officials in the area.

Traffic Homicide investigators are looking into the incident. The cause is unclear.

 

