Venezuelan Opposition Leader ‘Taken To Military Hospital In Very Serious Condition’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sen. Marco Rubio says he has confirmed Leopoldo Lopez, an opposition leader in Venezuela, has been taken to a military hospital in very serious condition.
Lopez was found guilty of inciting violence during protests in 2014, and sentenced to almost 14 years in prison.
He has repeatedly said that his sentence was politically motivated.
Lopez’s wife, Lilian Tintori, was captured on video being denied information outside the medical facility.
However, moments ago, state television aired what appeared to be video of Lopez, in jail and looking well, saying he was asked to shoot a “proof of life” video. In the video, he said it was May 3rd at 9 p.m.
This is happening on yet another day of violent protests in Venezuela.