Woman Hospitalized After Shooting Over Parking Spot At Tropical Park

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting over a parking spot at Tropical Park has sent a woman to the hospital and landed a man behind bars.
According to Miami-Dade police, the woman’s husband approached the suspect, who was sitting on a park bench. The husband was apparently upset over a parking spot.
The two men got into a heated verbal dispute.
Police said the suspect went to his car to retrieve a gun. The man then shot at the couple’s white SUV in the parking lot.
The wife, who was inside the SUV at the time, was hit.
Miami- Dade Fire Rescue rushed her to Kendall Regional Trauma Center. Where she was hit and her condition are currently unknown.
The shooter was taken into custody without incident.