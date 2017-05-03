WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 11pm

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting Over Parking Spot At Tropical Park

May 3, 2017 10:29 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami-Dade Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A shooting over a parking spot at Tropical Park has sent a woman to the hospital and landed a man behind bars.

According to Miami-Dade police, the woman’s husband approached the suspect, who was sitting on a park bench. The husband was apparently upset over a parking spot.

The two men got into a heated verbal dispute.

Police said the suspect went to his car to retrieve a gun. The man then shot at the couple’s white SUV in the parking lot.

The wife, who was inside the SUV at the time, was hit.

Miami- Dade Fire Rescue rushed her to Kendall Regional Trauma Center.  Where she was hit and her condition are currently unknown.

The shooter was taken into custody without incident.

