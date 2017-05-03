Royal Family Suing French Paparazzi Over Nude Photos

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) – Britain’s Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate are suing the paparazzi over nude photos snapped from a distance during one of their vacations.

The Duke and Duchess were all smiles in France in March on their first official visit to the country, but pictures showing the happy scene came from a planned photoshoot.

It’s the unplanned one that happened at a French chateau in 2012 that has them firing back at local media.

Prosecutors were in court Tuesday hearing the case filed by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge against photographers and publishers of Closer.

The gossip magazine is charged with invading the privacy of Kate by snapping and publishing topless photos of her.

A lawyer for the magazine justified the publication on public interest grounds, saying in court the pictures disproved rumors circulating at the time that the Duchess might be anorexic.

The photos were taken from a long lens camera, allegedly from a public road, while the couple was on vacation.

Royal Correspondent Roya Nikkhah who was with the couple when the story broke said they had every right to privacy

“If they are going on holiday to a private home then they have a full expectation of privacy just like any other member of the public,” said Nikkhah.

Prince William submitted a statement to the court saying the photographs were shocking and “all the more painful” given the harassment linked to the death of his mother.

Princess Diana was hounded by the press until the day she died in a car crash in Paris 20 years ago, after being chased by paparazzi through the city.

French authorities have already banned reproduction of the topless pictures, but the images still appeared in several other publications across Europe.

The Palace is asking for about $1.6 million in damages which is really pocket change for the royals, but they hope enough to make publishers and photographers think twice in the future.

The court’s decision is expected to be handed down on July 4th.