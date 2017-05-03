Ocean Drive Magazine Women Of Influence Issue Out Now With CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The new edition of Ocean Drive magazine is out and the cover story features six of Miami’s leading ladies including CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

The common thread is their mission to encourage and empower others.

CBS4’s Bianca Peters was at the magazine photo shoot for these “wonder women.”

In South Beach, it was glittering lights, warm waters and beautiful women but this May, the spotlight is on six special women that embody what it means to be passionate, intelligent and vibrant.

“We do this every year. We really try to pick 5 or 6 women in Miami that are doing amazing things in not only the philanthropic, fashion and entertainment world but also culture and giving back to the community….but also women that have a passion for they do and are driven and on a path,” said Ocean Drive magazine’s Editor In Chief Jared Shapiro.

Ocean Drive magazine unveiled their 6th Annual Women of Influence issue on Wednesday. Gracing the pages are six of South Florida’s movers and shakers in their respective industries.

CBS4 was there to capture everything behind the scenes, even the wardrobe malfunctions.

“So when you have a supermodel in the shoot behind you and she has a beautiful Giuseppe Zanotti shoes with her in her bag cause that’s how they roll, that was great because look at mine,” said Petrillo while laughing.

Beauty and brains pack the issue. No stranger to magazine covers, supermodel Karolina Kurkova opened up about her life beyond modeling.

“It’s really bringing soul and great things to Miami, everything from fashion to interesting talks to supporting women and young girls, empowering them,” said Kurkova.

Resident mom-on-the-go Shannon Allen is making waves in the food industry as the creator of Grown Restaurant.

“Myself and our incredible team, we’re out to reinvent fast food. We really want to change the world, one organic certified fast food meal at a time,” said Allen.

As for Petrillo, the tables were turned for her during the shoot for the issue. Petrillo radiated in front of the camera.

“You know it was so overwhelming for me because I’ve been covering it for years. I think since the Women of Influence article came out for Ocean Drive, I’ve been covering it. From all of our anchors to just the women in the community, so I am overwhelmed and honored and thrilled,” said Petrillo.

Picking just six women is no easy task for the Ocean Drive magazine crew but a group effort nonetheless.

What’s considered the “Bible of South Beach” dives deeper into each women’s story and passion.

Congratulations to Lisa Petrillo and all the women featured in the May-June edition of Ocean Drive magazine which is now out.

