New Trial Sought In Cuban Baseball Player Smuggling Case

May 3, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: Baseball, Cuban Baseball Players, smuggling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Pointing to several flaws during their trial, a sports agent and a baseball trainer convicted in Miami of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S. want a new one.

A court filing Tuesday by lawyers for Bartolo Hernandez and Julio Estrada contends there were seven crucial errors in their trial, including an improper introduction of evidence and several mistakes in how witnesses were permitted to testify.

Prosecutors did not immediately file a response.

Hernandez and Estrada were convicted by a jury March 15th after a six-week trial. Prosecutors said Hernandez faces up to 15 years in prison and Estrada, convicted of more smuggling counts, faces a maximum of 35 years behind bars.

Trial evidence showed the pair ran an operation to smuggle Cuban players in return for a cut of their lucrative baseball contracts.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch