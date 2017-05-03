MIA To Offer Direct Flights To Tel Aviv, A First In Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami International Airport will soon offer direct flights to Tel Aviv – a first in Florida.
EL AL Israel Airlines announced Wednesday they will launch the only Miami- Tel Aviv nonstop service in the city starting in November.
“We are proud to welcome EL AL Israel Airlines to our community, and to be the only destination in Florida and in the southeast U.S. with non-stop service to Tel Aviv,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
The airline will offer three weekly roundtrip flights. Aside from Miami, EL AL flies to 36 destinations from Israel.
The move is meant to be good for business in Miami-Dade County.
“EL AL’s new flights from Israel will bring thousands of international visitors, millions of dollars in economic impact, and more jobs to Miami-Dade County, which is fantastic news for our residents and our local business community,” said Miami-Dade County Commissioner Rebeca Sosa.
This is the sixth major passenger airline to launch routes in and out of MIA.
Volaris launched four weekly flights to Guadalajara, Mexico and daily service to Mexico City in February. Canadian airline First Air has started charter passenger flights to and from Ontario. In April, WOW air launched three roundtrip flights to Reykjavík, Iceland.
But there is more destinations to come.
Aer Lingus is launching three flights weekly to Dublin, Ireland on September 1st and SAS will start weekly service to Stockholm, Sweden on October 29th.
Miami International Airport now has 106 airlines under its roof – the most of any U.S. airport.