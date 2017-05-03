In The Recruiting Huddle: Daniel Carter – St. Thomas Aquinas

May 3, 2017 7:41 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Daniel Carter, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

PLAYER: Daniel Carter
POSITION: RB
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: One of the prospects that everyone has been talking about since he made his varsity debut as a sophomore and started to turn heads. Once you watch him play, you know immediately that this is a tremendous running back – who has speed, vision and the ability to make big plays. Carter will grab the spotlight this season – as he patiently has waited behind some very impressive football talent the past two years. He has learned not only how to run the ball from the line of scrimmage, but he will block and come out of the backfield to catch balls when needed. Carter is the complete back who has already started to grab the attention in the spring. With the competitive games the Raiders have this season, he will jump into the national spotlight. He is indeed that talented.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5546219/daniel-carter

