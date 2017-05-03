Manhunt Underway For Escaped Inmate In Homestead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Homestead Police are looking for an escaped inmate.
Police have identified the escaped inmate as 40-year-old Marv Hubbard.
At last check, they were searching for him in the area of SW 312 Street and SW 147th Avenue. Chopper4 spotted police using dogs in the search.
Drivers should try to avoid the area.
Authorities say Hubbard is about 6’01” and weighs about 177 pounds.
He was in custody of the Dade Correctional Institution and serving a 20-year prison sentence for burglary of an occupied home.
Dozens of officers are taking part in the manhunt.
If you see Hubbard, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.