FBI Dir. Comey To Testify Before Senate Panel

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Questions concerning Russian meddling in the 2016 election are expected to come up when FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate committee.

Comey’s testimony comes after President Donald Trump fired off series of overnight tweets, blasting former rival Hillary Clinton for comments where she blamed the FBI director, Russia, and herself for losing the presidential race.

FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

…Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2017

Earlier in the day, Clinton partly blamed Russian interference and Russian hackers for her election loss.

“I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me but got scared off,” said Clinton.

On Tuesday, President Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders agreed to work on U.S.-Russian diplomatic efforts in Syria and meet in person in July.

“Well, it was a very constructive call that the two presidents had. Very very fulsome call, a lot of details exchanged. So, we’ll see where we go from here,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Next week, the Russian probe will take center stage once again. Former acting-Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to testify before Congress that she believed former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was ‘compromised’ and that she warned the White House about his contacts with the Russian Ambassador.

Flynn was later fired because he misled the Vice Mike President about his ties to Russia.