WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Dolphins RB Damien Williams Looking For Hefty Pay Increase

May 3, 2017 4:38 PM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Dolphins reserve tailback Damien Williams is running out of options.

The restricted free agent is looking for a substantial pay increase, according to Armando Salguero, but he is unlikely to get the dollars he wants.

Williams was hoping to attract interest from other NFL teams in order to at least force the Dolphins to match an offer sheet for more money.

He met with the New England Patriots but failed to receive an offer.

Instead, the Patriots ended up signing another familiar face, former Dolphins and Buffalo Bills running back Mike Gillislee, to a two-year deal worth $6.4 million.

That’s the kind of money Williams is looking for.  It’s also not anywhere close to what he will earn next season, according to Salguero.

The deadline to sign with a new team has passed, so Williams will either play for Miami next season or no one.

The Dolphins did offer Williams a raise, and he will earn $1.8 million in 2017 if he chooses to re-sign with Miami.

That’s a nice bump up from the $600,000 he made last season.

But Williams feels that he is more valuable to the team that he scored six touchdowns for in 2016.

Since signing with Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2014, Williams has played in 47 games and rushed for 296 yards and three rushing touchdowns while adding 63 receptions for 578 receiving yards and another five touchdowns through the air.

More from David Dwork
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch