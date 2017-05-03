Police Chief Fires Suburban Dallas Officer Who Fatally Shot 15-Year-Old Boy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSMiami) – The family of a teenager shot to death by a police officer in suburban Dallas wants the officer to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, the officer was fired, three days after killing the 15-year-old boy.

Civil rights leaders met with the Dallas County district attorney Wednesday demanding justice for Jordan Edwards.

“If there isn’t an indictment in this case, there will be outrage in this community,” said Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood of Baptist Minister.

“This is not an isolated incident,” added Rev. Dominque Alexander of Next Generation Action Network.

The 15-year-old high school freshman was leaving a house party with four other teen boys Saturday night when he was shot and killed by Balch Springs Police Officer Roy Oliver.

Originally, police said the boys’ car backed up aggressively towards the officers, who had heard gunshots outside the house.

But police body cam video shows the car was actually driving away at the time of the shooting.

Police Chief Jonathan Haber fired Oliver.

“You have my assurances my department will continue to be responsive, transparent and accountable,” Haber said.

Activists called the decision to fire Oliver a good first step, but say they will not be satisfied unless the officer faces murder charges.

Edwards’ family is also calling for the other officers at the scene to be held responsible, saying they treated Edwards’ two brothers, who were also in the car, as common criminals.

“We cannot forget the other boys who were traumatized in this process,” said Frederick D. Haynes III, the senior pastor of Friendship West Baptist Church.

Edwards’ family has asked the public not to protest until after the teen’s funeral.

Edwards’ school remembered him as a good student and athlete, who was on his high school football team.