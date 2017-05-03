Cost Of Zika Fight In Miami-Dade Rises To $30 Million

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – The price tag in the battle against the Zika virus has risen to nearly $30 million in Miami-Dade.
That figure is based on a contracting request the Miami-Dade County Commission approved Tuesday.
The request details $5 million for insecticide, including larvae-killing tablets dropped into 150,000 storm drains. The county also plans to hire a full-time entomologist.
A spokesman for County Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the county has spent about $25 million since June 2016. The request also includes additional costs the county will ask the state to cover.
Gimenez told commissioners the county conducted nearly 51,000 mosquito inspections after the Zika infections were confirmed.
