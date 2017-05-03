84-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit & Run Outside Store

May 3, 2017 10:41 AM
Hit & Run, Hit-and-run, Miami-Dade Hit And Run

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade man was seriously injured early Wednesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

Just before 6 a.m., Reynaldo Teseda was in the intersection of SW 268th Street and Tallahassee Road when he was struck by a car that sped out of a nearby gas station.

Teseda, 84, was taken to Jackson South Hospital where he was listed as stable.

Miami-Dade police said the driver who hit Teseda is known to frequent the gas station. They say she’s a woman in her late 20s and her first name, according to those they spoke with, could be Chelsey.

