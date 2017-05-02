TSA Offers Tips With Europe Travel Warning In Place

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With the summer travel rush looming, TSA agents are offering travel tips to avoid long delays and fines.

Travelers looking to avoid long wait times are encouraged to enroll in the TSA Pre✓® program while at the airport. This means typical wait times of 5 minutes or less.

Families who have a traveler with a disability or medical condition can call TSA Cares, a help line meant to help their travel experience go smoothly.

As for what is allowed in your travels. TSA agents ask that travelers leave their stun guns, grenades, brass knuckles and martial arts tools at home. They say thousands of pounds of abandoned property and hazardous materials were stopped by officers at Miami International Airport (MIA) last year.

Passengers taking carry-on bags are asked to remember the 3-1-1 rule. This means liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100ml) or less per container; must be in 1-quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag; 1 bag is permitted per passenger; and the plastic bag must be taken out of your suitcase and placed into a screening bin. Following this rule ahead of time means a faster screening and less wait time.

If you’re traveling with larger liquids like medications, baby formula and breast milk, make sure to declare them before putting your bag into the x-ray tunnel. They are allowed in reasonable quantities exceeding 3.4 ounce and don’t have to be in a zip top bag.

If you’re in doubt about a liquid in your carry-on, just make sure they are not hazardous, or HazMat. Certain chemicals are not allowed on either carry-on or checked bags. Click here for a full list of what you can and cannot bring.

If you have more specific questions, you can also tag @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook and ask away.

The TSA tips come a day after the State Department issues a travel warning for Americans traveling to Europe due to increased threats of terrorism.

Passengers are getting used to travel while unspecific advisories are in effect. This is the fourth time in the past year that a warning has been put in place for Europe travel.

“This is a trip of a lifetime and I didn’t want to pass it up,” said Marie Wilform who is traveling with family.”It’s becoming increasingly more a way of life….It is what it is.”

With no specific information about potential attacks tourists are being told to remain alert and remember that tourist attractions are potential targets along with government buildings, shopping centers and large events just to name a few.

“I think it’s very wise to be observant of who you’re around and know your surroundings. Be comfortable,” said traveler Abby Stromberg.

If your travel plans between now and September 1st include Europe, click here for more information. To get country specific information, click here.