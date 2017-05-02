Sailors Bring Smiles To Sick Kid’s Faces During Fleet Week

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – More than 500 sailors, marines and Coast Guards personnel are in South Florida as part of the annual Fleet Week.
In addition to charity golf games and luncheons, they are getting involved in community service projects.
On Tuesday, several sailors stopped by Broward Health’s Children Hospital and it was all about the kids.
“So far it’s been a very humbling experience sometimes we don’t really know other people’s situations,” said U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, First Class Jennifer Kroll.
Deroni Porter, who was recovering from surgery, didn’t have much to say to the sailors but his mother, who knows him well, said he needed the company.
“We’ve been here since Saturday. It’s been real tough, real tough. So this is more like the sunlight now, like the sun shining right now,” said Roni Harris.
“When we come here we truly see the children and the happiness you can bring whether it’s us and our uniforms, or the dog, or anything that can brighten their day,” said Kroll.
Nurse Lily, a toy poodle, helped the sailors ease into their rounds at the hospital, showing them that sometimes you don’t have to say or do anything to bring a little light into a hospital room.
