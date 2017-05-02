Family Says Loved One Was Lured To Park And Murdered

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is desperate for answers after they say their loved one was lured and murdered Tuesday morning.

Robert Engleton’s body was discovered after 2 a.m. on the edge of a park at SW 143rd Street and Boggs Drive after reports of a shooting.

The man who found him told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench it looked like he had been shot in the chest.

“He was very genuine and he was caring. He was happy to hang out at his job and help his grandmom,” said Jukeara Brown, Engleton’s girlfriend. “It’s messed up and with the society we live in. I don’t feel there is going to be justice.”

Engleton’s cousin was inconsolable.

“I feel like I am just lost, lost one day,” said Darrell Collins. “He wasn’t supposed to leave this earth too early. He was a good kid. He was doing the right thing. He wasn’t doing drugs,” Collins said.

Collins says Engleton recently started a new job and lived with his step-father after losing his mother.

“He always depended on his cousins to help him out. At the end of the day, no kid is better than the other one,” Collins said. “Robert got on the right track working at PRC after graduating from Killian. He was the best kid some would want.”

Records show Engleton had been arrested before for resisting officers without violence and carrying a concealed weapon. Police have not said what prompted this crime.

Collins believes is cousin may have been set up and lured to the park following a phone call.

“If you know who did it, tell us why. This was a young man who was trying to get on the right track. He left behind one sister,” Collins said. “What would it mean to solve this? It would mean a lot to us.”

Brown added, “I just want people to say something.”

Romania Dukes, the founder and President of Mothers Fighting for Justice, was also at the park Tuesday afternoon.

“Please get involved. If you see something say something. We are losing too many kids every day,” she said.

Dukes and Collins have both lost sons in previous shootings.

Collins said his son was murdered in 2015, and Dukes said her 17-year-old son was killed when he was struck by a stray bullet on July 21st of 2014.

She said that ever since that tragedy, she has speaking out against senseless street violence, asking for residents to get involved in curbing the crimes.

Miami-Dade police are continuing to look for surveillance tape. So far, detectives do not have a description or names to release of any suspects and if they had a getaway car.

If you can help them, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.