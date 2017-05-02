Pres. Trump To Speak With Russia’s Putin On Phone

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. While there is no word on what the two will discuss, Syria is expected to be high on the list as is North Korea’s Kim Jung Un.
Mr. Trump has said his biggest foreign policy concern is the rogue nation and its nuclear program.
“I mean, who’s safe? The guy’s got nuclear weapons. We have 28,000 troops on the line and they’re right there,” said President Trump. “I don’t like drawing red lines, but I act if I have to act.”
Overnight, South Korea said two U.S. bombers were deployed over the Korean peninsula in a joint drill with their air force.
A spokesman for U.S. forces in the region confirmed the THAAD missile defense system is operational and has the ability to intercept North Korean missiles and defend South Korea.
President Trumps focus on foreign policy comes on the cusp of his administration’s first major legislative victory, an agreement on a 1-point-1 trillion dollar spending bill. The spending measure is set for a House vote on Wednesday, with a Senate vote ahead of a Friday midnight deadline.