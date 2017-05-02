Plantation After School Worker Accused Of Recruiting Boys For Sex

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANTATION (CBSMiami/AP) — With promises of gifts, cash and even a trip to Walt Disney World, a worker at a Plantation after school program is accused of recruiting young teen boys for sex.
Police began their investigation into Roosevelt Miller, 20, on March 8 after a 13-year-old student told someone at Plantation Middle School that Miller sent him inappropriate messages. Two other 14-year-old boys came forward days later.
Miller reportedly tricked the students into writing their names and phone numbers on a list if they were interested in playing sports. The boys said Miller then sent them messages on the mobile app KIK.
One of the boys said that Miller sent him a message on KIK that asked if he was gay. He said Miller texted him that he thought he was “sexy” and said he would give him money and “spoil him” in exchange for oral sex, according to the Sun-Sentinel.
One of the 14-year-olds reportedly told police that Miller offered him $300 in he would touch his genitals.
Miller, who was arrested last week, is due in federal court in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday.
