New GOP Healthcare Bill Still Lacks Votes To Win Approval

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The Trump administration sent top White House Officials to Capitol Hill in an effort to convince House lawmakers to find common ground on health care legislation.

Vice President Mike Pence led the lobbying effort for the latest healthcare bill to replace Obamacare.

President Trump says the newest version will protect patients with pre-existing conditions and satisfy his supporters.

“They are going to get the greatest, these are the greatest people. Either it will be a great plan or I am not going to sign it,” said Mr. Trump on Fox News.

The White House is pushing for a House vote this week, but it is still unclear if there is enough support to pass it.

An unofficial CBS News whip counts found if they were to hold the vote today, it would most likely fail.

Republican leaders can only lose 22 of their own members. Twenty have already confirmed to CBS News that they are against the current version of the healthcare bill and more are still undecided.

So what’s being said to those who are on the fence?

“I try to tell them how this bill balances two critical things, bringing the cost down and taking care of the most vulnerable people,” said Rep. Tom MacArthur, R-NJ.

To attract support from conservatives, the latest bill gives states the option to let insurers charge sick people more. But that change alienated moderates and it still appears there is work to be done before Republicans find enough common ground to replace Obamacare.