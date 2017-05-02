Former Rep. Gwen Graham Expected To Run For Governor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Former Rep. Gwen Graham reportedly has her sights set on the Governor’s Office.
The daughter of long-time Florida Senator Bob Graham has scheduled a news conference Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at Carol City Park in Miami Gardens where she’s expected to officially announce her candidacy.
Incumbent Rick Scott is not able to run because of term limits.
While the race isn’t until next year, several candidates have already declared they are running.
One of the most prominent is Democrat Andrew Gillum, the Mayor of Tallahassee. Gillum is a Miami native and many see him as a rising star in the Democratic party.
Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner, Adam Putnam who is a Republican, filed papers Monday in his bid to succeed Scott. State Rep. Matt Caldwell also announced Monday he’d run for Putnam’s seat.
