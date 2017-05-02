Fidget Spinners For Kids: Reports Say It’s Distracting, Parents Say Not So

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Call them fidget spinners, fidget widgets or whatever you’d like, but the little toys are all the rave right now among kids.

National reports say they are becoming a distraction for students in the classroom, but in some cases, they are proving to benefit the student.

Chances are if you have kids in school, you know what these are.

Jayden Tedlock is one of many kids caught up in the fidget spinner craze. For Jayden, they are much more than a toy.

“It’s actually helped kids focus. It’s helped my son in particular focus. He doesn’t have a hard time focusing in general, but with his dyslexia it helps him stay focused,”said his father Jasen Tedlock. “I don’t see how that can be a distraction.”

Jasen Tedlock was out shopping for the toy Monday. He says his son’s teacher is fine with the toy, as long as it doesn’t become a distraction and if anything, it’s a only a distraction for Jayden’s disorder.

“They can take that spinner and spin it on their hand and sit there and balance it. They don’t even pay attention to it. They pay attention to what you are talking about. They just use both their brain equally,” said Jasen Tedlock.

Brian Huber, who builds the spinners, is getting in on the craze as well as cashing in. Huber builds the toys with the help of his laser printer, and says he’s sold roughly one thousand of them in a short amount of time.

“Very popular right now. I really didn’t know what one was until about 3 or 4 months ago. I kind of saw what they were made of and knew we had the equipment in place. I thought we would try our hand at it,” said Huber.

The spinners can be found at major toy stores and online starts at around $5 a piece.