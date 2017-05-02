2-Year-Old Falls From Second Story Balcony

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A North Miami boy was rushed to the hospital after he took a frightening fall from a second-floor balcony.
The boy’s grandmother said she was preparing food in the residence at 148th Street and NE 18th Avenue when she lost track of the two-year-old.
He wandered out to the balcony through an open door and somehow slipped between the railings.
The grandmother heard the boy crying but couldn’t find him. It was then that she looked outside and found he had fallen to the ground.
“I can tell you as a police officer for 18 years, one of the most difficult things that we have to deal with on a day to day basis is any incident involving a child. It’s very difficult but we always do our very best to investigate and at the same time provide support for the family who is obviously going through a very difficult time,” said Officer Rafael Estruga.
The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where his parents say he is stable.
