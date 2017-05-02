Attorney Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Ex-Girlfriend For 7 Months

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A South Florida attorney is under arrest for allegedly stalking and cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend for months.
Attorney Grant Sarbinoff harassed his ex-girlfriend for seven months after the relationship ended, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office said on Tuesday.
Investigators say he contacted her in some form nearly everyday from September 29, 2016. That allegedly includes calls, voicemails, and in some cases, rideshare records show, Sabinoff was dropped off near her home late at night more than 20 times after they broke up.
Communications, which included hundreds of phone calls, had personal insults toward his ex-girlfriend, her friends, her colleagues and her family, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.
Investigators say Sarbinoff used a phone application to make it appear as if someone else was calling her rather than himself.
He also allegedly attached a GPS tracking device to her car and accessed her FPL account. At one point, her power was shutoff and multiple charges were made to her credit card for things she did not buy.
Officials said her current boyfriend also got numerous harassing phone calls and texts and someone was reportedly also trying to get into his online accounts.
For the alleged incidents, Sarbinoff is now facing several charges including stalking, identity theft, Unlawful Installation of a GPS Tracking Device and Unauthorized Access to a Protected Computer system among other things.