Arrest Warrant Issued For Driver In Keys Crash That Killed Officer

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — An arrest warrant has been issued for the driver involved in a crash that killed a Delray Beach police officer in the Florida Keys.
Key West Police said Lacy Morris is wanted on DUI manslaughter charges.
On April 8th, Delray Beach Police Officer Christine Braswell and Bernenda Marc were in Key West on vacation.
They were riding a motor scooter when police say they were struck by a vehicle driven by Morris.
Toxicology reports came back this week showing Morris had a blood alcohol level of 0.17 – slightly more than double the legal limit.
Braswell died from her injuries and Marcs was critically injured.
Anyone with information on Morris is asked to call police.