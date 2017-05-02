Amber Alert Issued For 5-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Marion County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DUNNELLON, Fla. (CBSMiami) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old girl last seen in Marion County.
Alexandria Green was taken from the 10000 block of SW 186th Avenue in Dunnellon, Florida on April 29th.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has named 55-year-old Alan Green her abductor. Mechealine Mazakis, 47, may also be traveling with them.
Their relation to Alexandria is unknown at this time.
Alexandria was wearing dark colored shorts, possibly black or blue in color, an orange t-shirt with the wording “Mac and Cheese” and flip flops when she disappeared. Alexandria, who has brown hair and hazel eyes, is 3’11” and weighs 70 pounds.
Alan Green is bald with blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left bicep and on the left side of his chest. He stands 6’03” and weighs 220 pounds.
An undated picture of Mazakis shows she has short black hair and oval-shaped glasses. Authorities were able to share her height of 5’09” but not her weight.
They may be traveling in a 2014, blue Scion xB with Florida tag number AMLC10.
Anyone with information should call 911, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 732-9111 or FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774).