Suspected Rolex Thief Busted By Alleged Target

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A woman accused of stealing a pricey watch and thousands cash from a man she met a club got tripped up when he confronted her almost a year later.

Yomna Fouad, 21, who also goes by the street name of Shakeyra Wilson, was arguing with a man over property she allegedly had stolen from him when the cops were called.

When officers, the man told them that Fouad had a warrant out for her arrest for grand theft and she was using fake identification and credit cards.

Police ran a record check and found that Fouad, and another woman, were wanted for stealing a pricey Rolex and thousands in cash from a guy at the Fontainebleau last May.

In that theft, a man reportedly met Fouad and another woman at Club LIV. They closed the place down and then the man decided to stay the night at the resort and invited the two ladies up to his room.

Once inside the room the man said he locked his Rolex Sky Dweller watch, worth an estimated $46,000, and $8,000 in cash in the room’s safe. He then left the room to get an overnight bag out of his car.

When he got back to the room, the women and the valuables he had locked in the safe were gone. He told police one of the women must have seen him create and enter the lock’s combination code.

Surveillance video showed the women with him in the hotel’s hallways. Fingerprints taken from the room matched Fouad and the second woman seen on the video.

Fouad, who is from Columbia, South Carolina, has been charged with grand theft and use of fraudulent identification. She’s being held without bond because of a similar theft case in Miami last year.