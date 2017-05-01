LIVE | Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen News Conference On Her Retirement

Student Arrested For Social Media Threats Against Schools

May 1, 2017 8:54 AM
Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade Schools, School Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Threats against three Miami-Dade schools have been deemed a hoax.

The threats, posted on social media, were made against John A. Ferguson Senior High School, Felix Varela High School, and South Dade Senior High.

Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted on Twitter that the school’s police department looked into them and gave the all clear.

Miami-Dade Schools police said they have arrested a student they believe posted the online threats.

