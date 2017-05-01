Student Arrested For Social Media Threats Against Schools

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Threats against three Miami-Dade schools have been deemed a hoax.
The threats, posted on social media, were made against John A. Ferguson Senior High School, Felix Varela High School, and South Dade Senior High.
Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted on Twitter that the school’s police department looked into them and gave the all clear.
Social media threat against @FergusonSHS, @FelixVarelaHS, @SDSHS non-credible. Person responsible for hoax identified. Schools are safe.
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 1, 2017
Miami-Dade Schools police said they have arrested a student they believe posted the online threats.