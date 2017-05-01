State Dept. Warns Americans Traveling To Europe

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The State Department has issued a travel warning for Americans traveling to Europe.
The department is asking travelers to be on alert because of continued threats of terrorist attacks.
The warning issued Monday afternoon comes after recent attacks in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.
“While local governments continue counterterrorism operations, the Department nevertheless remains concerned about the potential for future terrorist attacks. U.S. citizens should always be alert to the possibility that terrorist sympathizers or self-radicalized extremists may conduct attacks with little or no warning,” the travel alert reads.
The department says extremists are focusing on tourist locations, transportation spots, markets, malls, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, airports, educational institutions and high-profile events.
The travel alert expires on September 1st – meaning it will be up during summer vacation travel season.
Click here to read the full alert.