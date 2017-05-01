Rang: “I Think Charles Harris Will Be A Star In The NFL”

Follow 560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook
The 2017 NFL Draft is in the books and the Miami Dolphins did quite well for themselves.
The team drafted seven players — addressing their needs on all three levels of its defense along with adding young, talented offensive guard to compete with the veterans that were signed weeks ago.
Senior NFL Draft Analyst for NFLDraftScout.com Rob Rang joined The Big O Show Monday to discuss the Dolphins draft haul.
Rang was very complimentary of just about every pick the Fins made.
He thinks Miami’s first round pick, pass rusher Charles Harris, “is going to be a star in the NFL”.
Awesome.
Rang also said that linebacker Raekwon McMillian, the Dolphins’ second round pick, “is going to outplay his draft selection”.
Great. Perhaps McMillan is the final piece to an all new linebacker corps.
And to top off the cake, Rang said cornerback Cordrea Tankersley could be “the gem of the Dolphins’ draft class” and that Miami “got a steal” in offensive guard Isaac Asiata.
#FinsUp
Listen to the entire interview below:
One Comment