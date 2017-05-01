Moving U: Fitness Classes Keep Seniors Moving To The Music

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You can’t help but move to the music at the senior center at Charles Hadley Park in Miami.

Through CBS4’s MovingU Campaign, we met Earleen Maurice and joined her and other seniors, age 50 and older, for their three-times-a-week fitness class that combines aerobics with soul and gospel music.

Earlean’s been a regular participant for 13 years!

“I had back surgery and the doctor told me that I had to continually move. That’s why I start coming here, to keep active and keep my bones from being stiff,” she said.

The class starts with a series of stretches. Next, fitness instructor Gregg Dean works the group through a series of arm, leg and core exercises. There’s some light cardio too.

Dean’s goal is to give his fitness students a new outlook on life, later in life.

“I’m looking for longevity and I know exercise is the key,” Dean said. “Diet, exercising, and not being lonely, being around somebody – that helps enhance your life and also helps motivate you to keep going.”

The senior fitness program started in 1990. Ninety-year-old Mary Macrae was there then, and was there when CBS4 joined the class.

“It’s something about this man,” says Macrae, referring to Dean.

Earlean Maurice agrees, adding that it’s the whole group that makes it special

“We all come and have a good time. We’re a big family here. Not doing anything you’d be depressed, so when you’re out among people you talk, you socialize,” says Maurice.

It’s musical and social, but make no mistake about it, the senior fitness class is serious business. Sometimes it even hurts, in a good way.

“You know, you don’t did it in a few days and you come back and it’s a little rough on you,” says Maurice, who makes it a point not to miss class.

The senior fitness class at Charles Hadley Park is offered every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning and is free.

The City of Miami offers senior programs at different locations. You can find a list of them by clicking here.

Remember, CBS4 wants to know what's Moving U. Email your story to movingu@cbsmiami.com and let us know what you're doing to stay healthy and happy. Perhaps what moves you will inspire others as well!