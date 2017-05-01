In The Recruiting Huddle: Xavier Restrepo – Monarch

May 1, 2017 3:33 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Coconut Creek Monarch High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Xavier Restrepo

PLAYER: Xavier Restrepo
POSITION: S/WR
SCHOOL: Coconut Creek Monarch
CLASS: 2020
HEIGHT: 5-9
WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: One of the fastest-rising prospects in the class has truly made believers out of a lot of people – during the football season and into the offseason. Restrepo is a quick, strong and very talented prospect who has a passion for the game and will do anything possible to help his team win – on both sides of the ball. While many like what he can do on offense, it’s defense where his impact at this level – and beyond – will be felt. He plays the game with a chip on his shoulder, which is bad news for the opponents. He will blow up over the next two years as more and more get a chance to watch him play.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7373714/xavier-restrepo

