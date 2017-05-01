Florida Congressional Lawmakers Seek To Protect Coasts From Drilling

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – When most people think about Florida, our inviting sandy beaches are generally top of mind.
In the face of increased drilling threats, the state’s Congressional leaders want to keep our coastlines that way.
On Monday, Sen. Bill Nelson and Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch held a briefing at Nova Southeastern University’s Oceanographic Campus in Mizell-Johnson State Park, formerly John U. Lloyd State Park, to discuss bipartisan efforts being taken to protect Florida’s economically vital coasts.
Thanks to Nelson, and then Sen. Mel Martinez (R-Fla), a no-drilling zone extends 125 miles off much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, and as far out as 235 miles at some points. That moratorium is in effect until 2022.
Nelson has filed Senate legislation that would extend that moratorium for another five years. Wasserman Schultz and Rep. Vern Buchanan will introduce identical House version of the legislation on Monday, which they say will most likely attract several bipartisan co-sponsors across Florida.
The push to increase safety protections for Florida’s coasts come as President Donald Trump loosens restrictions put in place by former President Barack Obama.
Last Friday, Trump signed an executive order aimed at expanding drilling in the Atlantic and Artic oceans. He also instructed Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to review a plan that dictates which federal locations are open to offshore drilling.
It’s part of Trump’s promise to unleash the nation’s energy reserves in an effort to reduce reliance on foreign oil and to spur jobs, regardless of fierce opposition from environmental groups.