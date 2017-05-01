Fleet Week Sails Into Port Everglades

May 1, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Coast Guard, Fleet Week, Navy, Port Everglades

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Ahoy matey.

The 27th annual Fleet Week gets underway Monday at Port Everglades.

The “All Hands On Deck” welcome party will take at 6 p.m. at Esplanade Park in Downtown Fort Lauderdale.

This year’s event will be a bit smaller than previous years because a destroyer, two cruisers, and a submarine that were scheduled to visit canceled due to the global security situation and fiscal constraints.

This year’s ships are the USS New York, an amphibious transport dock, and two Coast Guard cutters – USCGC Forward and USCGC Margaret Norvell

During the course of the week, the 500 or so sailors, marines and Coast Guard personnel who are visiting will take part in a number of events including a golf tournament, a fishing tournament, luncheons, and community outreach projects and challenges.

Many events are free and open to the public. A complete schedule of events can be found at BrowardNavyDaysInc.org.

