Dems & GOP Release Spending Bill, Eye Health Care Reform

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Republicans and Democrats have agreed on a spending bill that will avert a government shutdown and released the legislation early Monday morning.

President Donald Trump has said his milestone of 100 days in office is meaningless, but he still unveiled a new ad Monday to tout his accomplishments since he was inaugurated.

Also released the same morning, the trillion-dollar spending bill that will fund the government through September 30th.

The president dropped some of his initial demands so lawmakers could reach a deal. The bill includes $1.5 billion for more border security but the money can’t be used for a border wall.

The legislation does not cut funding for Planned Parenthood and the Environmental Protection Agency will keep 99 percent of its funding. As for military spending, that will be increased by $14.8 billion. The White House had initially asked for $30 billion.

The bill is scheduled for a vote in the House Wednesday and has the bipartisan support needed to pass.

Lawmakers could next move on to the revised healthcare bill. The current draft of the bill does not provide guaranteed coverage for pre-existing conditions – allowing states to opt out of that mandate, but the president says the final legislation will cover pre-existing conditions.

“This has evolved over a period of three or four weeks. Now, we really have a good bill. I think they could have voted on Friday,” said President Trump.

The president held a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Saturday rather than attend the White House Correspondents Dinner. He told the crowd he would be mad if Congress doesn’t quickly repeal and replace Obamacare.

The spending bill would also fund a private school vouchers program for students in Washington, D.C. and reimburse local police $68 million for costs associated with the president’s trips to homes in New York and Florida.