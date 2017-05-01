CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Honored For Excellence

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A big congratulation for CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer.
On Sunday, he was honored by the Suncoast chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences as a Silver Circle award recipient. The award is in recognition of 25 years, or more, of exemplary excellence to the television industry.
“This is an amazing honor. Honestly, as I was sitting back there, looking at the past recipients and listening to the current recipients, I just thought ‘I am amongst giants’,” said Setzer.
Also honored with Silver Circle awards for 2017 were Jorge H. Carballo, Dave Choate, Larry Olevitch, Sandra Peebles, and Lois Thome.