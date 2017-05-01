From Classy To Crazy: Stars Dazzle At 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) — High art, fashion, and a star-studded invitation list were in order Monday for the annual costume gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala is the fashion party of the year. And as in years past, it is sure to be a daring venture in design.

Rei Kawakubo, whose unconventional and eccentric pieces can be seen in her runway shows, is the designer featured at this year’s exhibit in the Met Museum of Art Costume Institute.

“Since her first show in Paris in 1981, she has consistently surprised and disrupted our expectations,” said Costume Institute exhibit coordinator Andrew Bolton. “Season after season, collection after collection, she changes our eye by upending the notions of conventional beauty.”

GALLERY: 2017 Met Gala Red Carpet

Last year’s gala drew celebrities such as Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Lady Gaga.

The yearly fundraiser to benefit the Costume Institute has become a kind of red carpet fashion show — though this year’s carpet is blue and cream.

The mastermind behind the exclusive event is Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. This year, her co-chairs include Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Gisele Bundchen, and Tom Brady.

Kawakubo, who is Japanese, is an honorary co-chair along with former ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy.

“Celebrating playfulness within a rigid formality is one of the great Japanese talents, and no one does it better than Rei,” Kennedy said.

Kawakubo, the designed behind the Commes des Garçons brand, is only the second living designer to be honored with a solo exhibition at the Met. The other was Yves Saint Laurent in 1983.

Kawakubo’s intense designs and sometimes unsettling creations are sure to inspire celebrities on the elite guest list to put their best and most creative foot forward.