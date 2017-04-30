Trump Holds Rally In Pennsylvania To Celebrate First 100 Days

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HARRISBURG (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump marked a milestone in his administration by holding a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday night.
Legions of supporters, many wearing “Make America Great Again” hats rallied in Harrisburg to congratulate President Trump on his first 100 days in office.
“We are keeping one promise after another and the people are really happy about it,” Trump said to the crowd.
The enthusiastic crowd cheered familiar themes from the president.
“Media outlets like CNN and MSNBC are fake news,” he said.
Trump’s ambitious agenda has been met with some resistance in Washington.
The plan to repeal and replace Obamacare has stalled and the President still needs to secure funding to build a wall along the US/Mexico border.
The President has a historically low approval rating for this stage of his presidency, but his core supporters remain extremely supportive.
“I would give him an A-plus,” said Trump supporter Becky Gee. “I think he’s doing a real good job.”
Trump visited a manufacturing plant earlier in the day and signed an executive order creating an office of trade and manufacturing policy.
Meanwhile, hundreds marched in several major cities around the country to protest the Trump Administration’s agenda and policies.
