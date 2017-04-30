MADD Holds Annual 5K Event In Fort Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Thousands woke up bright and early on Sunday to take part in the Mothers Against Drunk Driving 5K at Huizenga Park.
The 5K got underway at 7:30 in the morning.
The 7th Annual event has raised over $1 million for the organization’s branches in Broward and Palm Beach Counties over the years.
All event proceeds benefit community education, victim support services and youth programs.
The same event takes place in over 60 cities nationwide.
